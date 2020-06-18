Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.61. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.79.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,000. Also, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$1,207,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$330,226.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,940 shares of company stock worth $5,158,530.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

