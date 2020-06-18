Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1,234.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 459,358 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,623,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

