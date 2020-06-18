Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 485,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of -103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

