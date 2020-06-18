Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 168,877 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

