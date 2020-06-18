Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,157 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.