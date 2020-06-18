Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,346 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 189,747 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

