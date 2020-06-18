Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,959 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Hawkins worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hawkins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $432.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

