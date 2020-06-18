Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $607.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

