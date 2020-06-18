Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Smart Global worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 261,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $630.54 million, a P/E ratio of -339.33 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

