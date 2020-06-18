Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,910 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Ebix worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 473,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 60,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

EBIX opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.13. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.