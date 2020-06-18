Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.