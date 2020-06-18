ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

