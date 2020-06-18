Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

