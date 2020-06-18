Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

