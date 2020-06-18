Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

