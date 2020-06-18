Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,736.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,960 shares of company stock valued at $28,313,162. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

