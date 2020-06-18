Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised by Analyst

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

