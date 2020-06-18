Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BOH opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.