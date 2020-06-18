Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennar by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 149,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

