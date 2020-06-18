Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUK. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

