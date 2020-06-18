Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Qualys earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Qualys’ ranking:

Shares of QLYS opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,081 shares of company stock worth $24,286,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

