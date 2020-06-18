QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $494,135 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $553.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.