Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $9.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

RC stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

