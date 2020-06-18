Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

