Research Analysts Set Expectations for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of WW opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $9,343,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $143,769,601.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

