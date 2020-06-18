Robert J. Fouch Acquires 46,318 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert J. Fouch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.