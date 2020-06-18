Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saipem earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Saipem has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.95.

SAPMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

