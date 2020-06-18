Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

