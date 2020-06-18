SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

