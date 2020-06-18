Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.33

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.33 and last traded at $160.75, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,826,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

