Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.