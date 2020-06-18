Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,083,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,494 shares of company stock worth $5,426,139. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

STX stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

