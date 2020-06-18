Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after buying an additional 338,553 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:SEE opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

