Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Secureworks worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Secureworks by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Secureworks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

SCWX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Secureworks Corp has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

