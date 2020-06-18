Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,750 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.