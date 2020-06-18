Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Signature Bank worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.