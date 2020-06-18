Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065,878 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.26% of Signet Jewelers worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 405,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 39.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,048,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 297,213 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 793,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,184,000.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

SIG opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

