SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SITE Centers by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

SITC opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

