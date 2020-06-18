SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SITE opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.