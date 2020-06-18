Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,455,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.