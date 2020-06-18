Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Snap worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,012,085 shares of company stock worth $147,947,943.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

