Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 516.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.56% of Spartan Motors worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,870,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 387.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 197.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166,856 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 153,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 68.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $578.78 million, a P/E ratio of -100.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

