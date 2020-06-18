Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.29. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

