State Street Corp Purchases 189,747 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.48% of Consolidated Communications worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 169,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

