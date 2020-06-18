Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Cakebread sold 3,374 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $34,043.66.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.