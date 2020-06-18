Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunstone Hotel Investors earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SHO stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other news, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,942 shares of company stock valued at $605,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

