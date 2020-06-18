Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269,217 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.