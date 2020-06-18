TCG Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCG Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $355.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

