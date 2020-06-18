Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 202,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEO opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.99 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEO. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

