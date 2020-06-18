Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telephone & Data Systems earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

